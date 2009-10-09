21 years on the web

We provide environmental, chemistry and hazardous materials news, information & resources including: in depth articles; a detailed periodic table of elements; chemical substance database; hazmat emergency response guides; hazmat placarding information; and much more.
Going green can save money while helping to protect the environment.
- 70s House Eco Renovation
A series of articles documenting the eco renovation a house built in 1970 and reviewing products used in the renovation. We expect the renovations to be spread out over a few years.
- Redecorating
Eradicating the color green: This phase of our eco renovation focused primarily on aesthetics, interior decoration, and critical safety issues.
- Bathroom Renovation
This make over may come in stages as we may replace the most wasteful fixtures before the full bathroom renovation takes place.
- Switching to Renewable Energy
One of the ways we will reduce our carbon footprint will be to replace some of our fossil fuel energy consumption over to carbon neutral renewable energy sources.
- Kitchen Renovation - Coming in 2010 or 2011
- Weatherization - Coming late 2009
The most important part of reducing one's energy usage is weatherizing one's home. The first step in this is conducting an energy audit.
- Energy Audit
This energy audit was conducted on our house to help us prioritize weatherization and energy efficiency projects.
- Revised ROI Calculations
These are updated return on investment calculations for the energy audit that was conducted on our house and reflect updated information.
- Consumer Health & Food Safety Concerns
- ADA Recommendation for Fluoride in Infant Diets
Based on American Dental Association recommendations, many infants and small children may be getting too much fluoride in their diets, which may pose long term health risks including fluorosis.
- Asbestos
A three part series on its history, chemical and physical properties, uses, health hazards and the legal implications of asbestosis & mesothelioma.
- Dry-Cleaning Chemicals
- DuPont's Teflon Cover-up
Court records and internal documents have shown that DuPont has been covering up the true dangers of Teflon for decades.
- Neurodevelopmental Disorders in Children: Autism & ADHD
While the generally accepted causes of neurodevelopmental disorders like Autism and ADHD include genetic and environmental factors, a wide range of toxic chemicals in the environment have also been associated with these disorders.
- PCBs in the food you love
PCBs a notoriously hazardous group of chemicals have infiltrated our food chain.
- Seafood Safety
- The Dangers of Lawn Chemicals at Home
Each year consumers paint their lawns with various fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides. These chemicals can be deadly if used incorrectly.
- Energy & Sustainablity
- Biofueling to the future
Whatever their motivation - be it energy independence for the U.S. or an attempt at fighting climate change for Europe - world governments are now heavily subsidizing biofuels.
- CO2 Pollution and Global Warming
Why is carbon dioxide considered pollution and how do scientists know that humans are responsible for climate change?
- Compact Fluorescent Lights (CFLs): Are They Worth the Switch?
Do compact Fluorescent lights really save money, how well do they perform? See what we found out, then calculate your potential savings.
- Global Trends in Energy Technology Innovation
In a mere 100 years we have depleted the equivalent of millions of years' worth of solar energy captured by ancient organisms and locked up in oil, gas and coal reserves. We must solve our energy problems in ways that are both profitable and environmentally aware.
- Hydrogen Fuel Cells: Energy of the Future
Energy sources of the future will have to be cleaner and more efficient than current sources - hydrogen fuel cells fulfill these requirements; however, several challenges remain before we will see wide-spread commercialization.
- Environmental Disasters
- Politics and Policy
- Pollution - Air
- Pollution - Water
- Waste & Recycling
- Chemical Database
An indexed directory of common chemicals used in industry and household products.
- Chemistry Dictionary
Defines many of the technical terms and acronyms used on this site as well as many other terms.
- Periodic Table of Elements
Comprehensive data for each element of the periodic table including up to 40 properties, common chemical compounds. Information also provided for 3,600 nuclides and 4,400 nuclide decay modes.
