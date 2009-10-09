21 years on the web

We provide environmental, chemistry and hazardous materials news, information & resources including: in depth articles; a detailed periodic table of elements; chemical substance database; hazmat emergency response guides; hazmat placarding information; and much more.

We are more than just a great reference resource; we strive to provide hard science articles written by highly qualified scientists like Wilma Pretorius, PhD.

Articles and resources are divided into five major subject areas (environmental issues, chemistry resources, hazardous materials, "go green" and careers), which are further broken down into sub-topics. For instance our environmental section is sub-divided into the following sections: Climate Change, Consumer Health & Food Safety, Energy, Environmental Disasters, Politics and Public Policy, Pollution, Sustainability, Waste & Recycling.

Go Green

Going green can save money while helping to protect the environment.

70s House Eco Renovation A series of articles documenting the eco renovation a house built in 1970 and reviewing products used in the renovation. We expect the renovations to be spread out over a few years. Redecorating Eradicating the color green: This phase of our eco renovation focused primarily on aesthetics, interior decoration, and critical safety issues. Painting Walls Bright walls require less light, Low VOC options, recycled painting supplies. Replacing Carpets Soybean based padding, recycled PET carpets, low VOCs, reduced health concerns Updating Light Fixtures Better ambiance, energy efficient CFLs Bathroom Renovation This make over may come in stages as we may replace the most wasteful fixtures before the full bathroom renovation takes place. Installing a low flow showerhead An easy DIY project that will result in immediate savings. Switching to Renewable Energy One of the ways we will reduce our carbon footprint will be to replace some of our fossil fuel energy consumption over to carbon neutral renewable energy sources. Buying local clean power electricity One of the easiest ways for us to reduce our carbon footprint by around 1.5 tons per year was to start buying our electricity from a clean power provider. Kitchen Renovation - Coming in 2010 or 2011 Weatherization - Coming late 2009 The most important part of reducing one's energy usage is weatherizing one's home. The first step in this is conducting an energy audit. Energy Audit This energy audit was conducted on our house to help us prioritize weatherization and energy efficiency projects. Revised ROI Calculations These are updated return on investment calculations for the energy audit that was conducted on our house and reflect updated information.



Environmental Issues

Chemistry

Hazardous Materials

Disclaimer

WARNING: These pages are for general reference and educational purposes only and MUST NOT be used to determine regulatory compliance or relied upon where matters of life and health are concerned. This site and the author do not warrant or guarantee the accuracy or the sufficiency of the information provided and do not assume any responsibility for its use.

To ensure regulatory compliance when transporting hazardous materials or dangerous goods, one must receive proper training and certification from a qualified instructor and refer to a copy of the current year's Code of Federal Regulations Title 49 (49CFR) or your country's shipping regulations. When shipping hazardous cargo by air, one should refer to IATA regulations. In matters regarding workplace safety, one should refer to current OSHA regulations (29CFR) and NIOSH guidelines or your own country's health and safety regulations.

